Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County

Latest News

A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP
Marianna Harding is graduating from Auburn University with a master’s degree in agriculture at...
18-year-old from ‘Brainy Bunch’ family graduates with master’s degree