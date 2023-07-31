Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas!  It’s taking a while for temperatures to cool down this evening.  Expect to stay in the 90s through 10pm tonight and barely drop out of the 80s by early tomorrow morning.  In fact, a heat advisory will be in effect even overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.  Then, by late morning tomorrow, another excessive heat warning will be in effect for all of East Texas.  We will see clear skies tonight and a few clouds by tomorrow afternoon.  Mostly sunny and hot again tomorrow with highs near 105 degrees.  Very hot temperatures will continue all week long with heat index, or feels like temperatures exceeding 110 degrees during the heat of the day.  By the weekend, there could be a slight chance for rain that creeps back into the forecast and might even increase a tiny bit into early next week.  Fingers crossed!

