Dump truck crash slows eastbound U.S. 64 traffic

The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving a dump truck on U.S. 64 is causing traffic issues Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at U.S. 64 and FM 2661 just west of Toll 49, blocking the eastbound lane of U.S. 64. Toll 49 is reportedly inaccessible to eastbound U.S. 64 travelers as the wreck is being cleared.

The crash involved a dump truck and one other vehicle. Conditions of the drivers have not been reported.

Toll 49 is reportedly inaccessible to eastbound U.S. 64 travelers as the wreck is being cleared.
Toll 49 is reportedly inaccessible to eastbound U.S. 64 travelers as the wreck is being cleared.

