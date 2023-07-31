Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DeMarvion Overshown talks rookie Cowboys Camp, Arp upbringing

DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys rookie, wears that star on the side of that helmet and is loving every minute of it.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys rookie, wears that star on the side of that helmet and is loving every minute of it.

“I sold it short. Just being around the guys in the locker room, you know being able to learn from the best every day,” Overshown said. “You know I definitely, I sold it short. It is everything, and more. Like I said, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m excited and I know my teammates are excited. I am ready to go out there and perform now.”

Overshown recently donated school supplies for students in the ARP school district where he was educated as a child.

“Growing up I never had everything on the list to go to school. But I always knew if I was ever in position to help anybody, rich, or poor I was going to do that,” he said. “And it was a last-minute thing, but I knew I wanted to do something for home before I went back. You know that was the least I could do. But I am definitely looking forward to making that an every year thing.”

Even far from home with a brand new team, Overshown doesn’t feel out of place.

“I fit in perfect, fit in perfect. You know it’s only been two days out here, but I’m getting a lot of good positive feedback,” the player said.

“You know I stay true to myself, I stay true to what got me to this point, what got me through college. Because like I said, it wasn’t easy. I didn’t have the hardest road, but I didn’t have the easiest road getting here either. You know, those days it gets hard, you know I wake up with bumps and sores, but... I think about home. And I think about all those people that’s cheering me on.”

Overshown said he’s looking forward to seeing his friends and family in his hometown again, and he’s proud to know they’re watching his success.

Cowboys Camp will continue until their final open practice on Aug. 15.

