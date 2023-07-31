City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager

From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is excited to announce Brian W. Bray as its new assistant city manager.

Bray will report to City Manager Kevin Gee and serve as the assistant city manager of general services alongside Gerald Williamson who is the assistant city manager of public service. Bray was selected following an extensive search and interview process that occurred over the past several months.

He has a strong municipal background, having spent the past 20 years in various roles with the City of Nacogdoches – most recently as the Community Services Director and Historic Preservation Officer.

“Change can be both invigorating and challenging, but I am confident that with the talented staff at the City of Lufkin and its passionate citizens, we will achieve great things together,” he said.

Gee said he believes Bray will be able to “hit the ground running” and quickly assimilate into City of Lufkin culture.

“I am confident that he will be a great addition to our leadership team,” Gee said.

Monday is Bray’s first day in the office

