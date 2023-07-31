Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager

Brian W. Bray
Brian W. Bray(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is excited to announce Brian W. Bray as its new assistant city manager.

Bray will report to City Manager Kevin Gee and serve as the assistant city manager of general services alongside Gerald Williamson who is the assistant city manager of public service. Bray was selected following an extensive search and interview process that occurred over the past several months.

He has a strong municipal background, having spent the past 20 years in various roles with the City of Nacogdoches – most recently as the Community Services Director and Historic Preservation Officer.

“Change can be both invigorating and challenging, but I am confident that with the talented staff at the City of Lufkin and its passionate citizens, we will achieve great things together,” he said.

Gee said he believes Bray will be able to “hit the ground running” and quickly assimilate into City of Lufkin culture.

“I am confident that he will be a great addition to our leadership team,” Gee said.

Monday is Bray’s first day in the office

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County

Latest News

First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler downs powerlines, poles at Tyler intersection
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
Excessive heat in East Texas limits food sources for bees
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and triple digit heat
Two Rivers Grocery and Market
WebXtra: Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close