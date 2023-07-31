Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arp native’s mother arrives at Cowboys training camp

DeMarvion Overshown’s mother arrived at Cowboys Camp on Monday.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - DeMarvion Overshown’s mother arrived at Cowboys Camp on Monday.

“I’m the biggest Cowboys fan they have,” said Overshown’s mother, Felicia Williams. “Especially with number 35 on defense.”

The rookie linebacker and Arp native greeted his family at the training camp, where his biggest fans are excited to see him prep for the coming season.

