Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting, an East Texas grocery store, a fixture in the community for decades, is now fading into the sunset.

It has been a landmark in Big Sandy for decades: Two Rivers Grocery and Market. But, financial troubles will now force it to close its doors for the last time. It’s a throwback to another time, and generations have shopped here. Staff know all their customers and their families. More than just shopping, friendships and generosity are part of the service.

The store lost a large part of their inventory during the June heat and power outage, something they couldn’t recover from.

Now selling off inventory at reduced prices, store employee Julie Himel described how they are saying their final goodbyes to customers as they clear out all their inventory.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.