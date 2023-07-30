Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat continues into the upcoming work week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! We’ve got another very hot day in store for us as temperatures will rocket up into the upper 90s and lower 100s once again. Unfortunately, the muggy meter has been rising in tandem with our temperatures and now our heat index values will reflect that with “feels like” temps reaching upwards of 105° to 109°. Please take this heat seriously and drink lots of water throughout the day as well as watching children, pets, and the elderly closely. Dangerous heat persists well into the upcoming work week as higher pressure continues to build in directly overhead, leading to highs in a range of 100°-105° Monday through Wednesday. There is some potential light at the end of the tunnel, however, as our “heat dome” will begin to shift further west by this Thursday, which could allow a weak cold front or two to arrive sometime next weekend. In the meantime, please be safe with these hotter than average temperatures and be very mindful of any potential spark you may create as fire danger is currently fairly high for East Texas.

