Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Las Vegas puts home win streak on the line against Dallas

Las Vegas enters a matchup with Dallas after winning 11 straight home games
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (14-10, 8-5 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-2, 13-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts Dallas aiming to continue its 11-game home winning streak.

The Aces are 13-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 16-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wings are 8-5 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 80-78 in the last matchup on July 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is scoring 20.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.9 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 95.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wings: 8-2, averaging 88.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend
Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared

Latest News

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman