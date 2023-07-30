Cowboys, Oxnard celebrate 17-year relationship

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - This was a feel-good day at the Cowboys training camp official opening.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was presented with a trophy at the opening ceremony, and he spoke about his memories of previous camps.

“So exciting, it’s as if this was the first day ever,” Jones said. “You’ve heard me say that what’s really something is I can remember my walk, right across this field, the first time I ever walked up here with Al Davis.”

The Cowboys owner even had a re-do in receiving that trophy, to get in a little practice.

“Mayor, hand this trophy to me again,” Jones said, “I want to practice how I’m going to handle it with the Super Bowl.”

The crowd met this moment with cheers and applause. Asked to sum up how he feels about the fans in a few words, Jones said, “passion and appreciation from the Cowboys farm. Love ‘em here.”

Every year, fans reach out to Dak Prescott as well. He recently and reluctantly spoke about his birthday and his last days of being 29.

“We were on our trip to Atlanta. I think that’s when it hit me, when I asked, ‘Who is the oldest here?’” Prescott said. “I had my head down, taking notes, and didn’t even think to look up. I heard a couple of coughs and heard my name, looked up, and everybody was give me crap for being the old guy.”

Now if he could just get a Super Bowl ring.

Cowboys alum Charles Haley was on hand. He has five of them, bringing back championship memories of the three he earned with Dallas.

“Charles Haley is pretty special,” Jones said. “He is not only is a Hall of Famer, but he’s the only player in the history of the NFL to have five Super Bowl rings.”

That was a long time ago, but the fans still have that passion and appreciation for each game.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.