Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident took place at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Abney Avenue, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Pebsworth said a man was riding a bicycle westbound when a black SUV traveling at a high rate of speed crossed all three lanes and struck him. The driver reportedly then continued westbound on Abney Avenue.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is not yet being shared to give time for extended family to be notified.

Police are canvassing the area for additional footage of the incident or suspect vehicle, Pebsworth said. Anyone with cameras in the area is asked to check their footage from between 6:05 and 6:25 a.m. Police have said they believe the time of impact to be roughly 6:17 a.m. The suspect vehicle is thought to have damage to the driver’s side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

