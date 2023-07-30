Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office: Property owner initially mistakes dead body for pile of trash

FILE: Salazar said the landowner initially believed he found a pile of trash.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
FILE: Salazar said the landowner initially believed he found a pile of trash.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SELMA, Texas (KWTX) - A man’s body was found Saturday afternoon in the 2300 Blk of FM-1518 of far East Bexar County.

No Foul play is suspected, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Salazar said the landowner initially believed he found a pile of trash.

As the landowner got closer, he realized it was a dead body, Salazar said.

The landowner immediately notified the sheriff’s office.

Some firefighters claimed to recognize the body as a homeless man who was frequently in the area.

Salazar said the man’s identity is waiting for conformation from the medical examiner.

The man’s death appears to have been heat-related or as a result of a medical episode, according to Salazar.

