Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Balloon release held in remembrance of 3 Cass Co.,Texas sisters

By Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A balloon release was held for three girls found dead in pond in Cass County, Texas one year ago.

Community members gathered in honor of Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5.

The event took place Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at 59 County Road 3319 in Atlanta, Texas.

A balloon release was held for Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari...
A balloon release was held for Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5.(family)
A balloon release was held for Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari...
A balloon release was held for Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5.(family)

In August of 2022, the three girls were reported missing; later, their bodies were pulled from a private pond.

Their deaths were first thought to be drownings but were later ruled as homicides.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Phillips
Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
FILE - Two meteor showers are both expected to peak during the evenings of July 30 and July 31.
2 separate meteor showers expected to peak this weekend
Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
What really happened to 3 Cass Co. sisters found dead in pond?
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Neighbors say soaking wet man seen night 3 girls later found dead in pond disappeared

Latest News

Two Rivers Grocery and Market
Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
Two Rivers Grocery and Market
WebXtra: Two Rivers Grocery and Market in Big Sandy set to close
MLB legend and Texas native Roger Clemens
Full Interview: MLB legend Roger Clemens visits Tyler
Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning