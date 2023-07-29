Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

World War II veteran celebrating 103rd birthday credits red wine for his longevity

World War II veteran Sal Perce celebrated his 103rd birthday this week. (Source: WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A World War II veteran and Wisconsin resident celebrated turning 103 years old this week.

Sal Perce was joined by the Lakeside Fire Department and several others to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

Perce received WMTV’s Making a Difference Award in 2019 thanks to his volunteer work at a hospital at 101 years old.

“I like finding people I can talk to while helping them with whatever it is,” he said. “I find it refreshing. I’ll stay around an extra hour too as it doesn’t matter to me. I enjoy being there.”

Perce also served in the U.S. Army for nearly four years during World Warr II. He said people who see him volunteer are impressed by what he is doing at his age.

“There’s always something you can do,” he said. “You’re never too old.”

Perce said his three secrets to a long life are doctors, pharmacists and a glass of red wine every night.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
Timothy Chappelle
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport says he wants to represent himself
The Jack-in-the-Box location to be turned into a Hawaiian Brothers.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
Man crushed by tractor in fatal incident near Gladewater

Latest News

Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning...
‘His jaw dropped’: Woman wins lottery on husband’s birthday
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued for 2 North Carolina girls canceled
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer.
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
FILE - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the...
Ex-Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon joins push for third-party presidential bid as Democrats try to stop it