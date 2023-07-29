World War II veteran celebrating 103rd birthday credits red wine for his longevity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A World War II veteran and Wisconsin resident celebrated turning 103 years old this week.

Sal Perce was joined by the Lakeside Fire Department and several others to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

Perce received WMTV’s Making a Difference Award in 2019 thanks to his volunteer work at a hospital at 101 years old.

“I like finding people I can talk to while helping them with whatever it is,” he said. “I find it refreshing. I’ll stay around an extra hour too as it doesn’t matter to me. I enjoy being there.”

Perce also served in the U.S. Army for nearly four years during World Warr II. He said people who see him volunteer are impressed by what he is doing at his age.

“There’s always something you can do,” he said. “You’re never too old.”

Perce said his three secrets to a long life are doctors, pharmacists and a glass of red wine every night.

