Smith County commissioner’s son turns self in after running from Winona courtroom

Lance Phillips
Lance Phillips(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lance Phillips turned himself in to the Precinct Four Constable’s Office on Saturday.

Constable Josh Joplin confirmed at about 3 p.m. that Phillips had turned himself in. Phillips, the son of a Smith County commissioner, fled on foot Thursday after a judge called for him to be arrested for contempt of court.

He has been booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of making a false report inducing an emergency response, evading arrest and being in contempt of court. Bond for the three charges has been set at $105,000.

