Game warden stresses heat safety as East Texans enjoy lakes, outdoor recreation

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The East Texas heat is stifling, so what’s more natural than East Texans trying to cool off on lake beaches.

Game wardens are urging boater and beach-goer safety in the brutal heat. While life jackets and safety equipment on watercraft are required, safety is also urged to protect people’s health.

Alcohol can cause dehydration and the intense rays of the sun can damage skin. Some beach-goers are well aware of the dangers and limit their exposure as well as using plenty of sunblock.

