Civeo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $178.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.

Civeo expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $650 million.

