‘You’re not going to die’: Nurse saves man trapped in cement truck after rollover crash

PHOENIX (KPNX) - A nurse in Arizona was in the right place at the right time to save a man’s life who was trapped in a vehicle after a rollover crash.

Leigh Ann Sondrup said she was heading home after working her shift as a nurse when she suddenly had to jump back into action.

“If the call is there and the need arises, that’s what we do,” Sondrup said.

The six-year nurse pulled her car over to check a crash scene, and that’s when she saw a man trapped inside a cement truck near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

She said he was quickly losing blood from injuries to his foot and leg.

“He told me, ‘I’m going to die.’ And I said, ‘No, you’re not. Not today, you’re not going to die today,’” Sondrup said.

She called to others at the scene for a belt to help stop the man’s bleeding.

“There were some bystanders nearby and I called out for a belt,” she said. “Somebody got me a belt and I applied it as a rough tourniquet.”

The driver ended up being transported to a hospital with stable vital signs and alive thanks to her quick actions.

Sondrup said she was glad she was able to help save the man as four years ago she lost both of her parents in a crash.

According to Sondrup, good Samaritans tried to help her parents that day just like she did for the truck driver, but it was too late.

“Even the young man who caused the accident helped my parents,” she said.

Sondrup recommends everyone know basic first aid in case they find themselves in a life-saving situation.

“I did not have a fancy tourniquet; we used a belt. These are all things that anyone can learn to do,” she said.

