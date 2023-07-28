WATCH: Bank robber arrested by Ohio police while exiting through ceiling shaft

From TMX

HURON, Ohio- Around 0212 hours, our agency received an alarm from the VacationLand Federal Credit Union located at 2402 University Drive East in Huron.

Huron police officers responded and checked the building. While checking the building, officers could hear noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru. They also observed a blue recycling trash can positioned in the middle of a drive-thru lane which was directly under a roof access door.

A short time later, the access door opened and someone dropped a black backpack containing several construction tools to the ground. A subject then appeared from the roof access door and he was taken into custody. He was later identified as Tristan J. Heidl, age 27, of Huron, Ohio. He was charged with breaking & entering (F5), possession of criminal tools (F5), and safecracking (F4).

Mr. Heidl is incarcerated in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

