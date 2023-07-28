Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD girls visit Trane Technologies to learn about careers in STEM

TRANE TISD
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trane Technologies in Tyler is working to close the national gender gap when it comes to the lack of women in science, technology, engineering and math--or STEM.

According to the U.S. department of labor, women fill nearly half the jobs in the country. However, only 27 percent of those jobs are in STEM.

“For us it’s important to focus on trying to bring that percentage up in females and so we’ve partnered with Project Scientist to bring these girls in this week to make them more aware of what careers they could have in a stem type environment,” said Trane Technologies Plant Manager, Robert Rivers.

This week, elementary and middle school girls from Tyler ISD came to their facility to explore the different careers in STEM and got hands on manufacturing experience by making their own prosthetic arm and hand.

“But then they also get exposure to female engineers, women who work here at Trane. And so they get to hear about what engineering jobs really feel like,” said Senior Manager of Outdoor Engineering, Julie Eagle.

Eagle said studies show that middle school is the most common time when girls lose interest in science and math.

“We really have to walk back to those years where they’re starting to drop out of having interest. And so that brought us all the way back to elementary and middle school.”

“My hope is that they take away this week and it inspires them to focus more in technology, mathematics, engineering. And so that they continue throughout high school,” Rivers said. “And when they get in to start selecting what they want to do in life, that they focus on those type of careers because those are the future of tomorrow.”

From now to 2030, Trane Technologies has committed to putting $100 million toward STEM education to improve the under-represented groups entering the manufacturing and engineering space.

