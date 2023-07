RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on State Highway 315 in Rusk County.

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported delays at State Highway 315 and U.S. Highway 259 in the aftermath of a semi-truck rollover. Drivers should be aware of first responders and traffic control measures in the area.

