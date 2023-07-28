Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport says he wants to represent himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of escaping an inmate transport van by kicking out a window was in court today, and he filed a motion to fire his attorney.

Timothy Chappelle, 42, of Killeen, was captured in January after allegedly escaping from a stopped transport van in Tyler. Friday, Judge Austin Jackson approved his motion to represent himself in court.

“I’m signing off on your election to represent yourself,” Jackson said. “If you change your mind, if you decide you want us to re-appoint Mr. Noel, all you have to do is ask.”

Chappelle responded, “Mr. Noel? Is that a joke? Are you joking now? Come on, man.”

Chappelle, who is arguing that his arrest was unconstitutional, went on to say that he felt he had nothing to fear in a trial against the state.

“Maybe I can save the state some embarrassment in not taking me to trial because this case, I’m gonna annihilate them in trial. I’m not afraid of them,” Chappelle said. “Everybody knows my truth, judge. I’ve told all of them…everybody knows my truth. You know my truth, judge.”

Chappelle will represent himself in his trial by jury, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 7. He has been held in the Smith County Jail on 1.3 million dollars in bonds since his January arrest.

