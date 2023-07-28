Rains County man given nearly 20 years for child abuse conviction

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rains County man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after a jury convicted him of beating and abusing his children.

Jimmy Ardell Harden, 49, was put on trial Monday, July 17 after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a family or house member, continuous violence against the family and three counts of injury to a child causing bodily injury. Harden was accused of pulling his children’s hair out, impeding the breathing of his children on multiple occasions, hitting his son in the head multiple times with a metal pipe, slamming his son’s head into the ground, throwing tools at them, and even placing his children’s hands on hot coals because they purchased a book at the school book fair. These incidents, among others, took place over the course of several years between March 2013 and July 2021. The victims, now age 17 and 19, testified against their father.

The jury ultimately found Harden guilty on all counts, save for one of the three counts of injury to a child.

In total, the jury gave Harden a total of 19 years in prison, as well as a total of $10,000 in fines.

