Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot involvement found guilty

Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(FBI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Polk County man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has been found guilty.

Daniel Page Adams, 44, of Goodrich, faced with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

He was found guilty on seven total charges with a combined maximum sentence of 36 years in federal prison.

Adams’ sentencing is set for late November.

