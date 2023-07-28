At Palestine, it’s all about the finish

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Wildcats say their focus this year is to finish strong every game.

“Last year we had a hard time finishing the games and we’re working on finishing from the first quarter to the fourth quarter,” Jordan Walker said.

Walker joined Julian Garcia and Hudson Dear at the CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

Garcia said the team’s goal is to accomplish something that Palestine last did in 1964.

“State champs is always the goal,” Garcia said.

Palestine made the playoffs in 2022, losing to Lumberton in the opening round.

