Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Panola and Rusk Counties have been added to the list of Burn Bans in East Texas. The Upper-Level High Pressure System, or the Heat Dome, will slowly but surely move more and more toward the east over the next 3 to 4 days, placing East Texas directly below it. What this means is more heat and no rain. This pattern is expected to persist for at least the next 7 to 9 days. Dangerous Heat is expected. Please continue to take this summer’s heat seriously. HYDRATE, Stay Indoors whenever possible. Make sure everyone is cool, especially the elderly. Outdoor pets need to have a shady place to get out of the sun along with fresh, cool water to stay cool. Southerly wind at 10-15 mph is likely to continue during the day. Lows in the mid to upper 70s with highs ranging from 100° to 104° through late next week. Have a great night and please say cool. Make some indoor plans for the weekend. Be Cool.

