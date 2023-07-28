Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Incident’ between Cherokee County inmate, deputy spurs Texas Rangers investigation

Cherokee County Jail
Cherokee County Jail(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after an incident involving an inmate and a patrol deputy took place at the Cherokee County Jail.

On July 23, an incident involving an inmate and a patrol deputy took place in the Cherokee County Jail, Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a release.

Dickson said he reviewed the incident and contacted the Texas Rangers for an investigation. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the Rangers’ investigation.

With any criminal investigation internal to the sheriff’s office, the Texas Rangers are brought in so that an impartial and transparent investigation can be conducted.

Dickson said no further information can be released at this time, pending the Texas Rangers’ investigation.

