Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council

This recipe is a balanced and flavorful dish that perfectly captures the essence of summer...
This recipe is a balanced and flavorful dish that perfectly captures the essence of summer grilling.(Texas Beef Council)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council joined us to show us how to make an incredible recipe. You’re going to want to try this as soon as possible!

Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter

Ingredients

· 1 lb. beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick

· 1 Tbsp. steak seasonin blend

· 1 Tbsp. olive oil

· 8 oz. red-skinned potatoes

· 4 oz. cherry tomatoes

· 4 oz. Portobello mushrooms

Preparation

1. Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

2. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

3. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with remaining rosemary, parsley mixture.

4. In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stove top or on your grill; until melted. Stir occasionally.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Man crushed by tractor in fatal incident near Gladewater
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
The Jack-in-the-Box location to be turned into a Hawaiian Brothers.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road

Latest News

East Texas Kitchen Pickin': Lil' Red joins us
East Texas Kitchen Pickin’: Lil’ Red joins us
The Jack-in-the-Box location to be turned into a Hawaiian Brothers.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
The law, which took effect Jan. 1, requires all foods made and sold in the U.S. to be labeled...
FDA: Sesame being newly added to some foods doesn’t violate allergy law
Member’s Mark mozzarella sticks are being recalled over undeclared ingredients.
Recall issued for mozzarella sticks sold at Sam’s Club