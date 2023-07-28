Gregg County jury duty canceled for week of July 31

From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of July 31. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is canceling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, July 31, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve, but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

