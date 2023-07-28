Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Gregg County jury duty canceled for week of July 31

(Storyblocks)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of July 31. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is canceling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, July 31, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve, but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Man crushed by tractor in fatal incident near Gladewater
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
The Jack-in-the-Box location to be turned into a Hawaiian Brothers.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road

Latest News

Jimmy Ardell Harden
Rains County man given nearly 20 years for child abuse conviction
WATCH: Bank robber arrested by Ohio police while exiting through ceiling shaft
WATCH: Bank robber arrested by Ohio police while exiting through ceiling shaft
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck rollover causes delays in Rusk County
‘Let’s Talk’ series on fentanyl, vaping helps spread awareness to East Texas communities
‘Let’s Talk’ series on fentanyl, vaping helps spread awareness to East Texas communities