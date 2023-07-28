Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny through the rest of the afternoon, then mostly clear this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be in the 90s for much of the evening, eventually cooling into the 80s after sunset. Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and sunny day, highs in the triple digits with very little cloud cover. We’ll stay dry through the weekend with mostly sunny skies persisting, and highs in the 100s into next week. Very little changes to the forecast beyond this weekend, with most of next week looking sunny and hot. Please remember that many counties are under burn bans, and outdoor burning is discouraged for most of the area. Have a nice evening and a safe weekend.

