East Texas herpetology club educates community on reptiles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Herpetology Club focuses on educating the public about the proper care and awareness of reptiles.

Vice President Jason Pixley said they hold events for teaching opportunities.

“We’re going to teach people about native species, kind of what they look like, we’re also going to teach them what to do in a scenario where you do come across a snake in your yard.”

Pixley said the solution is simple.

“Just walk away from it, that snake is not going to attack you, the only time it will get defensive and there’d be a risk of you getting bit is you trying to move that animal or antagonize that animal.”

President Shoshanah Campbell, said if more people were aware, snakes might not get such a bad rep.

“We really want to break that stigma of people having a fear of snakes because they’re just really misunderstood. They’re actually really cool creatures, fun to watch, they play an important part of the ecosystem, and once you get to talking to people, they actually start to kind of understand.”

Pixley has some advice for those who may be wanting a reptile as a pet.

“If you are thinking about getting an animal, definitely do your research, there are a lot of resources online to help you out, that and just ask, that’s what the purpose of this club is for.”

You can find the East Texas Herpetology Club president every Saturday morning at the Angelina County farmers market, providing information about amphibians and reptiles.

To learn more or to join the club, please click the link. You’ll find it in the big red box.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.