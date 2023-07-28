Dak Prescott talks about overcoming adversity in press conference at Cowboys Camp

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media on Thursday about various topics such as his return from injury and the scrutiny he’s facing after an undecisive season.

“Obviously, my family have always been there. I want them to always be there.... They guys, they know how I am and how I show up each day, understand that numbers don’t always tell what it is,” said Prescott.

Dak threw two picks in the first day of camp on Wednesday, but is still confident in his technical ability and says he’ll remain aggressive and won’t hold back.

“Yesterday was tough, today as I said, it was 50-50 on the ball, maybe gave them a little more percentage but that’s part of it. I’m not going to stop being aggressive, I am going to reduce my interception numbers,” said Prescott.

“There’s going to be a time when he’s going to maybe throw two interceptions during a game and that’s going to be a great moment for us to learn from. The notion is common, you don’t compete in this league and not have adversity on and off the field, that’s not realistic, " said coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott understands the scrutiny he is under and is preparing for the heat he will receive, in his own way.

