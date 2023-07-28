Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Dak Prescott talks about overcoming adversity in press conference at Cowboys Camp

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media on Thursday about various topics such as his return from injury and the scrutiny he’s facing after an undecisive season.

“Obviously, my family have always been there. I want them to always be there.... They guys, they know how I am and how I show up each day, understand that numbers don’t always tell what it is,” said Prescott.

Dak threw two picks in the first day of camp on Wednesday, but is still confident in his technical ability and says he’ll remain aggressive and won’t hold back.

“Yesterday was tough, today as I said, it was 50-50 on the ball, maybe gave them a little more percentage but that’s part of it. I’m not going to stop being aggressive, I am going to reduce my interception numbers,” said Prescott.

“There’s going to be a time when he’s going to maybe throw two interceptions during a game and that’s going to be a great moment for us to learn from. The notion is common, you don’t compete in this league and not have adversity on and off the field, that’s not realistic, " said coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott understands the scrutiny he is under and is preparing for the heat he will receive, in his own way.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Man crushed by tractor in fatal incident near Gladewater
The Jack-in-the-Box location to be turned into a Hawaiian Brothers.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road

Latest News

SWJCFC Coaches
Junior College football coaches gather in Tyler
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Cowboys Camp: Dak Prescott confident under scrutiny
Cowboys Camp: Prescott confident under scrutiny
Cowboys Camp: Prescott, McCarthy discuss adjusting to new play-calling system
Cowboys Camp: Prescott, McCarthy discuss adjusting to new play-calling system