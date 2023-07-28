Dak Prescott speaks about adjustments with Mike McCarthy as play caller

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Cowboys quarterback spoke with the media about his process of adjusting to Mike McCarthy’s play calling role in the upcoming season.

Mike McCarthy decided to take on the responsibility of a play caller after the departure of Kellen Moore. These are responsibilities he’s familiar with and are known to be effective, winning a Superbowl with Aaron Rodgers when he was head coach of the Packers.

“Spending a lot of time with him just getting to know him. Understanding what he wants in these plays, what he wants in each situation. Just understanding his purpose allows me to play a little bit quicker, I guess, a little bit more free.... he’s told me 100 times, it’s about making the comfortable,” said Prescott.

“I think it’s just like anything, when you have a level of experience you’re always trying to go back and draw on that to see if there’s something that fits that’ll help our players this year,” said McCarthy.

This past Tuesday the team owner Jerry Jones gave his thoughts about the departure of Kellen Moore - who was offensive coordinator when Mike McCarthy joined the Cowboys 4 years ago - and the transitions the team have gone through over the years.

“As we have evolved, I think we have evolved the last two or three years, it was not so much about what Kellen wasn’t. It was about what Mike is,” said Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 the past two seasons and even though the core of their talent has returned, there are two glaring pieces who are missing, and one of them is holding out.

