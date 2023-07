CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KTRE) - A PRCA bullrider from Crockett has won over $2,000 after a 90-point ride at one of the premiere rodeo events.

Boudreaux Campbell scored the ride on Melanie’s Dream in the sixth round on Thursday in the sixth round at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Campbell won $2,397.

