WebXtra: Lingering storm damage makes for challenging start to Como-Pickton ISD school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Schools across East Texas will resume in August. And while many districts are preparing, perhaps none face a bigger challenge than Como-Pickton ISD in Hopkins County.

Hit hard by June storms, practically every building and structure on-campus was damaged. Roofs torn off, windows shattered, school buses damaged, even the athletic fields and buildings were damaged.

It left the district with obstacles most don’t have to face, such as having enough classrooms to fit all their students, and where their athletic teams will play their home games.

But according to Superintendent Dr. Greg Boyer, the district will find a way to ready ready when classes begin August 15.

