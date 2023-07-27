Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location

File Photo of the City of Tyler logo
File Photo of the City of Tyler logo(City of Tyler)
By Madison Myers
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawaiian grill restaurant with locations across nine states is expanding to Tyler.

City records show Hawaiian Brothers is coming in to the old Jack in the Box location here on South Broadway.

According to the business’s website, it will be the 20th location in Texas.

The website promotes its menu as the plate lunch that became popular in Hawaii in the late 1800s and consists of two scoops of white rice and one scoop of macaroni, along with a protein.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Tyler State Park
Southlake man’s body found on Tyler State Park trail
Caylee Sellers
AMBER Alert canceled after Royse City teen found safe
Eric Lavigne, left, and Christiana Whitt are accused of involvement in a shooting that injured...
Marshall authorities arrest 2 in connection with juvenile shooting incident

Latest News

Three suspects stole a car in Houston.
WATCH: Houston police searching for suspects who robbed driver at gas pump
A Hawaiian grill restaurant with locations across nine states is expanding to Tyler.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
T.J. Turner Training Center ribbon cutting.
Community dedicates T.J. Turner Training Center at Lufkin High School