‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Hawaiian grill restaurant with locations across nine states is expanding to Tyler.

City records show Hawaiian Brothers is coming in to the old Jack in the Box location here on South Broadway.

According to the business’s website, it will be the 20th location in Texas.

The website promotes its menu as the plate lunch that became popular in Hawaii in the late 1800s and consists of two scoops of white rice and one scoop of macaroni, along with a protein.

