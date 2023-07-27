Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children

Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault after he rammed his 1998 Dodge Ram into a vehicle carrying a romantic rival and two children, including a 1-year-old child, arrest affidavits state.

Palomo is also charged with driving without a driver’s license, online jail records show.

On July 5, a 20-year-old man reported that Palomo “intentionally” used his pickup to ram into the victim’s truck. Palomo does not get along with the victim because the victim’s girlfriend used to date Palomo, police wrote in an affidavit.

During the road rage attack, a 15-year-old girl riding in the passenger seat of the victim’s truck yelled out to Palomo to stop his aggression, and to let him know that a baby was riding inside their truck.

Palomo, the arrest affidavit states, retorted, “we don’t give a (expletive) about that baby.” Police said Palomo then stopped, exited his pickup and challenged the 20-year-old victim to exit his truck.

Fearing for his safety, and that of the children with him, the victim drove away from the scene and called police to report the assault.

Police later arrested Palomo and booked him into the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

