WATCH: Houston police searching for suspects who robbed driver at gas pump

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Credit: Houston Police Department/TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Houston police are looking for three people accused of stealing a driver’s car at a gas station pump.

According to a report by the Houston Police Department, the incident took place on Friday, July 21 around 3:25 a.m. in the 7900 block of Park Place. Video footage from the interior of the gas station show the suspects’ faces clearly. While exterior video footage shows one of the suspects producing a gun which is then pointed at the victim. The three suspects get into the car and drive off. The gun is seen being fired multiple times as they drive off.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

