Tony Romo competes at Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was round two of the Texas State Open today, a tournament that began with a total of 156 players from all over, but mostly of course from Texas, including the one and only former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. From Dallas, Texas, Tony Romo. Now, before the tournament began, we asked his thoughts on how to make it into contention. And he Yeah, pretty much broke it down for us.

He said, “golf is interesting because you’re gonna hit a lot of average shots, but the difference is the dispersion between the good shots and the bad shots. You know, if you’re aiming here, and it’s perfect, good, right, but you don’t hit those every time. The ones that are bad, do they go right here, right here or do they go there? It’s the same in putting and once you start to get that feeling and you get going, then all of a sudden things connect and you start to gain confidence and then you gotta attack and get in contention.”

Romo would have a tough start in the tournament shooting five over in round one on Tuesday. He would need to finish even overall today in order to make the cut tomorrow. And despite shooting a good round this afternoon, including some clutch putting like this one from four feet out on the 16th to sink it, it would not be enough And Tony would finish with an overall plus six ending his go at tournament champion, but rest assured that he will be back next year for another go.

Round three of the tournament continues tomorrow. Be sure to stay tuned to East Texas sports for further coverage of the Texas State Open.

