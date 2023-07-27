Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be yet another very hot day with temperatures climbing back up into the upper 90s with a few hot spots hitting 100°-101°. Skies will remain sunny and mostly clear with totally dry conditions likely prevailing through the weekend and most of next week. Drought conditions continue to worsen in East Texas, with moderate to severe drought stage across portions of Deep East Texas. Many locations across ETX are currently under active burn bans, so please check your city AND county restrictions before trying to get any fire going. Dangerous heat will continue into the weekend as temperatures climb even higher. Highs across East Texas will remain in the lower 100s well into next week as higher-pressure sits firmly overhead. Please take this heat seriously each day and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

