Texas Rangers investigating inmate death at Rusk County Jail

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate at the Rusk County Jail was found dead in his bed Sunday afternoon.

According to a statement released by Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Johnny Bradley, 61, was found unresponsive on his bed by jail staff. CPR was performed before Bradley was transported by ambulance to UT Health Hospital in Henderson where he was pronounced dead.

As per protocol, an investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

