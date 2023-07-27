Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect in Harrison County July 4 murder arrested in Maine

Kristopher Ratcliff
Kristopher Ratcliff(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (KLTV) - A man suspected in a fatal shooting on July 4 near Ore City was arrested Thursday in Bangor, Maine.

According to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office press release, Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, of Gilmer, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Bangor and booked into the Penobscot County Jail around 11 a.m. Thursday. A warrant had been issued for a Ratcliff’s arrest on July 21 in relation to the July 4 murder near Ore City, in which Jeremy Vick, 35, had been shot to death.

In the original case, a call regarding a shooting on Lazy Lake Road just south-east of Ore City was put in to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office around 7:47 a.m. Deputies arrived to find that the incident had occurred in the front lawn of a residence there and had resulted in one victim, later identified as Vick, with severe injuries. Vick died of his injuries in Good Shepherd Hospital, Longview, later that day.

The suspect, now identified as Ratcliff, was reportedly seen leaving the scene in a dark SUV with unreported license plate numbers.

Ratcliff was arrested on the charges of 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping with Deadly Weapon, and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.

Ractliff will be arraigned and upon waiver of extradition will be transferred to the Harrison County Main Jail.

