‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new movie “Sound of Freedom” sheds light on the horrors of human trafficking but experts say that it doesn’t always happen how it’s portrayed on the big screen.

Kellye Arnold with Unbound Now BCS says it’s difficult to notice the human trafficking that happens in our community.

“A lot of people we have in our community are being trafficked by the people they should be able to trust the most,” Arnold said.

Unbound Now does offer training programs to educate people who may come across survivors of human trafficking.

“We conduct training for teachers, and medical professionals, nurses, dentists, basically anyone who we believe or that has traditionally been seeing victims of human trafficking through their everyday work,” Arnold said.

Gabriel Sifuentez, an investigator with the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, says human trafficking targets vulnerable people.

“We just encourage parents to take an active role in their child’s lives. Have open and honest conversations, and be very aware of what’s going on with them, who they are hanging out with, and things that may be changing outward appearance-wise,” Sifuentez said.

Since the release of the movie, both Arnold and Sifuentez say they have seen more people interested in how human trafficking impacts the local area.

“We’ve seen an increase in people being interested in learning more about human trafficking and seeing what it is in their community, and then wanting to do something. That’s the greatest thing about this movie is that it really has started some conversations,” Arnold said.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, you can call Unbound’s 24/7 hotline at 979-985-2430 or visit their website here.

