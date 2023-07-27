Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

‘Sound of Freedom’ movie raises questions about human trafficking in BCS community

Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.
Sound of Freedom raises questions about human trafficking in local community.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new movie “Sound of Freedom” sheds light on the horrors of human trafficking but experts say that it doesn’t always happen how it’s portrayed on the big screen.

Kellye Arnold with Unbound Now BCS says it’s difficult to notice the human trafficking that happens in our community.

“A lot of people we have in our community are being trafficked by the people they should be able to trust the most,” Arnold said.

Unbound Now does offer training programs to educate people who may come across survivors of human trafficking.

“We conduct training for teachers, and medical professionals, nurses, dentists, basically anyone who we believe or that has traditionally been seeing victims of human trafficking through their everyday work,” Arnold said.

Gabriel Sifuentez, an investigator with the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, says human trafficking targets vulnerable people.

“We just encourage parents to take an active role in their child’s lives. Have open and honest conversations, and be very aware of what’s going on with them, who they are hanging out with, and things that may be changing outward appearance-wise,” Sifuentez said.

Since the release of the movie, both Arnold and Sifuentez say they have seen more people interested in how human trafficking impacts the local area.

“We’ve seen an increase in people being interested in learning more about human trafficking and seeing what it is in their community, and then wanting to do something. That’s the greatest thing about this movie is that it really has started some conversations,” Arnold said.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, you can call Unbound’s 24/7 hotline at 979-985-2430 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Man crushed by tractor in fatal incident near Gladewater
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
The Jack-in-the-Box location to be turned into a Hawaiian Brothers.
‘Hawaiian Brothers’ moves into Tyler Jack-in-the-Box location
big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road

Latest News

Ross Stormer
Zavalla man arrested following high-speed chase with Lufkin police
Timothy Chappelle
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport says he wants to represent himself
Timothy Chappelle
Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport says he wants to represent himself
Gregg County jury duty canceled for week of July 31
Jimmy Ardell Harden
Rains County man given nearly 20 years for child abuse conviction