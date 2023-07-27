Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents

Stephen F. Austin University leaders approved the transfer of school management and operations to the University of Texas System Board of Regents.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University leaders approved the transfer of school management and operations to the University of Texas System Board of Regents in a Thursday meeting.

The recommendation was made by the SFA Board of Regents, and includes university operations and control of real property and other assets.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the SFA board. They are a class act, as are the entire staff and faculty at SFA,” said UT Chairman and former state senator Kevin Eltife. “And Senator Nichols, we could not have done this without his leadership. This is a great merger for all of us. It’s great for SFA, it’s great for our system, and we’re proud that they chose us.”

The motion passed unanimously, and will take effect Friday.

