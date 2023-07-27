Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man crushed by tractor in fatal incident near Gladewater

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man working at Lake Devernia was crushed to death by a falling tractor Wednesday.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, the John Deere tractor fell from a four-foot retaining wall and landed on the man. The man suffered head trauma and possible suffocation, but according to Bryan, he likely was killed instantly.

The tractor was an older model, Bryan said, and had no seat belt or roll bar. KLTV has reached out to authorities for further information.

