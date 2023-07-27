Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend

The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury found a Green Bay woman guilty Wednesday of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations.

The Brown County jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24, news outlets reported.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of it throughout the house and in a vehicle.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness. (POOL VIA COURTTV)

In his closing argument, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee called the case “bizarre.”

“This is strange. This is unnatural — but in no way is it unclear,” Lasee said. “She did cause Shad Thyrion’s death.”

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich said the case was “a puzzling, unclear collection of facts.”

“Was this an accidental death? Was there intent to kill Shad Thryion? It’s foggy, it’s cloudy, it’s hard to figure out,” Froelich said.

The trial now moves into a second phase to determine whether Schabusiness was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution or should go to prison.

Following her arrest, Schabusiness had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf by the court and a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity entered by her former attorney.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Walsh ruled in March that Schabusiness was competent to stand trial.

In February, Schabusiness attacked her previous attorney during a hearing before a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

