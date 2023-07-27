Hawkins police searching for sexual assault suspect

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Hawkins police are searching for a person who sexually assaulted a gas station customer early Thursday morning.

According to a Hawkins Police Department press release, a woman was fueling her vehicle at a Hawkins convenience store just after midnight on Thursday. During the incident, a person reportedly snuck up behind her and sexually assaulted her.

According to the release, details have been withheld to protect the investigation. The department is urging anyone with information regarding this case to report it to the police.

