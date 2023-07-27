Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Very Hot and Dry for the next week...at least.
Very Hot and Dry through the middle part of next week...at least.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Panola County has been added to the list of Burn Bans in East Texas. The Upper-Level High Pressure System, or the Heat Dome, will slowly but surely move more and more toward the east over the next 3 to 4 days, placing East Texas directly below it. What this means is more heat and no rain. This pattern is expected to persist for at least the next 7 to 9 days. Dangerous Heat is expected. Please continue to take this summer’s heat seriously. HYDRATE, Stay Indoors whenever possible. Make sure everyone is cool, especially the elderly. Outdoor pets need to have a shady place to get out of the sun along with fresh, cool water to stay cool. Southerly wind at 10-15 mph is likely to continue during the day. Lows in the mid to upper 70s with highs ranging from 100° to 104° through late next week. Have a great day and please say cool.

