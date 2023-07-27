Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews respond to Bullard-area grass fire

Firefighters responded to a large grassfire at two locations in Bullard Thursday afternoon.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a large grassfire at three locations in Bullard Thursday afternoon.

The fire started near FM 344 and CR 173 in Bullard. It reportedly began burning shortly before 4 p.m. Two structures were reportedly involved in the fire.

Fire crews from Bullard, Troup, Flint-Gresham and Whitehouse were among those responding to the scene. According to the Bullard fire chief, a total of seven departments responded.

KLTV is waiting for updates from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office.

Crews respond to Bullard-area grass fire
Crews respond to Bullard-area grass fire(Bullard Fire Department)

