Crews respond to Bullard-area grass fire
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a large grassfire at three locations in Bullard Thursday afternoon.
The fire started near FM 344 and CR 173 in Bullard. It reportedly began burning shortly before 4 p.m. Two structures were reportedly involved in the fire.
Fire crews from Bullard, Troup, Flint-Gresham and Whitehouse were among those responding to the scene. According to the Bullard fire chief, a total of seven departments responded.
KLTV is waiting for updates from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.