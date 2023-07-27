Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coffee City authorities looking for man suspected of transporting meth, fleeing police

Coffee City police are searching for the rider of this Kawaski motorcycle. The rider is accused of fleeing police and being in possession of meth.(Coffee City Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Coffee City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of fleeing an officer while transporting a backpack full of meth.

According to a report by the police, at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday an officer attempted to stop the driver of a blue 2005 Kawasaki 1300 motorcycle. However, the driver is said to have fled into the Lakeway Harbor neighborhood before wrecking out near the 22900 block of Lakeway Harbor Drive.

The report describes the suspect as a male, either white or Hispanic, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black helmet, possibly armed with a handgun. The officer said the suspect fled on foot after crashing, but disappeared in the thick brush and woods.

Approximately 952 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in a backpack laying beside the wrecked motorcycle.

952 grams of suspected methamphetamine.(Coffee City Police Department)

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to please report it to the Smith County Sheriffs Office or Coffee City Police Department.

